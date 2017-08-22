Suspect turns himself in after reportedly accidentally shooting, killing 19-year-old woman

A 20-year-old Ponchatoula man has turned himself in to authorities in Ponchatoula after reportedly accidentally shooting a woman Tuesday night.

James Seymore, 20, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison Thursday and is charged with negligent homicide, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.

Seymore was wanted by police for shooting and killing Briana Hornsby, 19, of Hammond.

Detectives say the shooting happened on Florida Blvd. near Sherwood Forest Blvd. just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 22.

They added Seymore was allegedly playing with a gun while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle and accidentally shot Hornsby while she was driving. Authorities say he ran off before officers made it to the scene.

Hornsby was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

