Police identify victim, suspect in Florida Blvd. deadly shooting

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Briana Hornsby, 19, of Hammond. The suspect has been identified as James Seymore, 20, of Ponchatoula.

ORIGINAL: A woman is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in "very critical" condition. BRPD officials say the woman later died from her injuries.

The incident reportedly happened on Florida Blvd. near Sherwood Forest Blvd. around 5:10 p.m. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.