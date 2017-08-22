Police identify victim, suspect in Florida Blvd. deadly shooting

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
The system formerly known as Harvey is generating a lot of interest and an increased level of concern for residents along the Gulf Coast.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The American Red Cross in south Louisiana is hosting a toiletry donation drive until Aug. 25 to support deploying Louisiana National Guard troops.More >>
A woman may lose an eye after a man broke into her home and punched her in the face, according to officials. Court documents state Gerard Robertson, 44, of Baton Rouge, is believed to have climbed through an unlocked window to get into the woman’s house on August 16.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
