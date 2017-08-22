One woman dead after shooting on Florida Blvd.

The countdown is on for the new West Feliciana Hospital to open its doors in St. Francisville. The hospital will begin accepting patients Wednesday, August 30, but excitement there is already building.More >>
A woman is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The system formerly known as Harvey is generating a lot of interest and an increased level of concern for residents along the Gulf Coast. While it's an unclassified tropical disturbance as of TuesdayMore >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>
Since you've already shared your eclipse photos here, you're probably asking yourself this, "What do I do with my eclipse glasses?"More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.More >>
