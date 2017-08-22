One victim in critical condition after shooting on Florida Blvd.

One victim is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Officials say one victim was transported to a local hospital in "very critical" condition. No other information about the victim is currently known.

The incident reportedly happened in the 11000 block of Florida Blvd. around 5:10 p.m. We have a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.

