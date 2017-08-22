Roasted Beet, Blood Orange and Endive Salad

Air date: August 10, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Comment:

Did you know many cultures believe that if a man and a woman eat from the same beet, they will fall in love? Should you wish to try, no better recipe than this one! Delicious and refreshing, it promises a beautiful love story that never ends!

Ingredients:

1 large red beet, trimmed

1 large gold beet, trimmed

2 blood oranges, peeled and sliced

2 heads Belgian endive, trimmed, rinsed and leaves separated

1 bunch frisée (curly endive)

3 cups orange juice, strained

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup honey

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

1 (10-ounce) bag fresh spinach

½ cup chopped walnuts, toasted

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

24 asparagus spears, trimmed and blanched

Method:

NOTE: You may wish to wear kitchen gloves and an apron while handling beets as they easily stain skin and clothing. Preheat oven to 350°F. Rinse beets well then wrap with aluminum foil. Place wrapped beets on a baking sheet and roast in oven approximately 1 hour or until fork-tender. While beets are cooking, make dressing. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine orange juice, lemon juice and honey. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 15–20 minutes or until juice is thick and syrupy. Transfer to a medium bowl. Gradually add olive oil to orange syrup in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly. Season to taste using salt and pepper then set aside. When beets are ready, remove from oven. Carefully open foil and set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, peel beets and slice into ¼-inch thick rounds. To assemble salad, in a large bowl, combine endives and spinach. Add orange dressing, walnuts and blue cheese and toss to combine. Divide green mixture evenly among 6 serving plates. Arrange beet slices, blood orange slices and asparagus on top of each salad and serve immediately.