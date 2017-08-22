FEMA awards another $5M to DOTD, City of Denham Springs to support disaster recovery efforts

FEMA has awarded more than $5 million to support local efforts to remove flood debris from the August 2016 flooding, replace emergency vehicles, and to repair schools damaged in the flood.

The costs of these efforts are reimbursed through FEMA's Public Assistance (PA) program.

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), was awarded more than $3.5 million for debris removal in the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Pointe Coupee

St. James

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

FEMA has awarded a total of $88 million for debris removal thus far.

The City of Denham Springs Fire Department has been awarded $900,000 to replace fire trucks and other response equipment, while $170,000 has been awarded to the city itself for staffing costs to handle emergency calls and relocating government property.

More than $92 million has been awarded to schools, including Hammond High Magnet School, which will receive $600,000 for cleaning and removal of debris. The money will also help the school replace damaged equipment, repair classrooms, the cafeteria, the gym, athletics facilities, and other buildings.

To date, FEMA has awarded around $442 million to local and state governments for flood recovery efforts.

