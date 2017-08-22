New animal rescue vehicle unveiled in response to last year's major August flooding

A ribbon cutting for a new animal rescue vehicle was held Tuesday, August 22 as a result of last August’s massive flooding.

American Humane Rescue introduced its brand new animal rescue vehicle to be used during times of crisis in Louisiana when pet owners are separated from their furry family members. The 50 ft emergency rescue vehicle will not only carry the supplies needed to help during natural disasters, but it can also shelter up to 100 animals.

"This will help us be prepared to spring into action more quickly and to do more to help reunite pets with their families,” said Lesa Staubus, a veterinarian with American Humane Rescue.

American Humane Rescue's giant rescue truck was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Walmart Foundation. The organization also made a donation to Purrs of Hope and will hold a free clinic this weekend in Walker. The event will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9794 Florida Blvd.

For more information, visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

