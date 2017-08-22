Former LSU QB, head coach of Southern Lab Marcus Randall fired

Former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall tells 9Sports he was terminated as head football coach at Southern Lab Tuesday, August 22 just before the LHSAA and school officials held a news conference charging his program with rules violations.

Randall's first head coaching job resulted in back to back state championships with Southern Lab winning the select school Division IV title games in 2015 and 2016.

Randall played at LSU from 2001 to 2004 and is best known for throwing a game winning 75-yard Hail Mary pass to Devery Henderson against Kentucky, later known as the "Bluegrass Miracle."

As a senior, he played in 12 games, throwing for 1,269 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Southern Lab is holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. 9Sports has a crew there.

