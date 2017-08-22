Shenandoah homeowners raise concerns over proposed subdivision

9News has learned a local developer has big plans for Baton Rouge's Shenandoah neighborhood.

If the plans are approved, it will become the largest subdivision in East Baton Rouge Parish in recent history, but some longtime homeowners in that neighborhood say it has them worried.

The land has been cleared. The road has been widened. Jones Creek is ready for development, but many folks who live nearby are saying, "Not so fast."

Keith Schultz, president of the Shenandoah Hills Homeowners Association, says residents are sounding off on social media. Their neighborhood is right across the street from a proposed 425 lot neighborhood called The Lakes at Jones Creek. The area was under water during the August flooding of 2016. Schultz says a lot of the houses in his subdivision, and several others in the area, took on water too. He's concerned a new subdivision will only make matters worse next time.

“I know it flooded, so it has to be built up to protect those new homes, and once you do that, the water has to go somewhere else, and naturally we think it will come this way,” said Schultz.

Shultz's neighbor, John Tassistro, says he's worried about the flooding too, but he says he can't wrap his mind around the extra traffic that will likely come with a subdivision that size. “I have deep concerns,” said Tassistro.

Tassistro says Shenandoah Hills has become a popular cut-through for people looking to avoid South Harrell's Ferry or Coursey Blvd. during peak traffic hours. He says if the main entrance to the proposed subdivision is built right across the Jones Creek Rd., it could spell traffic problems for the hundreds of homeowners trying to exit their neighborhoods.

“Are they going to put a red light? Are they going to move it to the end, or put a fence on this end? Are they going to have drainage inside their subdivision,” asked Tassistro.

So far, homeowners say no one has answered their questions. “How is this going to affect us,” asked Schultz.

The developer, Steve Duplechain, said by phone he did not have time to answer our questions. Councilman Buddy Amoroso is hosting a neighborhood meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Jones Creek Library. The planning commission is set to vote on the proposed subdivision at its meeting next month.

