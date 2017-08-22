EBRSO investigating reported jury duty phone scam

Former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall tells 9Sports he was terminated as head football coach at Southern Lab Tuesday, August 22 just before the LHSAA and school officials held a news conference charging his program with rules violations.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
9News has learned a local developer has big plans for Baton Rouge's Shenandoah neighborhood. If the plans are approved, it will become the largest subdivision in East Baton Rouge Parish in recent history.More >>
A ribbon cutting for a new animal rescue vehicle was held Tuesday, August 22 as a result of last August’s massive flooding.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.More >>
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
