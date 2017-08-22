EBRSO investigating reported jury duty phone scam

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a phone scam after receiving a complaint from a resident.

The victim says they received a phone call from someone claiming to work for EBRSO, attempting to collect money for a jury duty no show. The caller reportedly told the victim to purchase a Green Dot card and make a payment over the phone to have an arrest warrant recalled. The victim recognized the scam and promptly hung up.

EBRSO wants to remind the public they never request payments over the phone. The caller used the phone number 225-308-8515. If you receive a suspicious call of this nature, do not provide any personal information and hang up. These calls should also be reported to local law enforcement. Complaints can also be filed here:

Anyone with information concerning this scam should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5009, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

