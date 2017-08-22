Five men accused of using stolen pickup to crash through store window to steal ATM

Authorities with the Burglary Division of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for several men, who are accused of robbing two convenience stores by crashing a stolen pickup truck into the stores to steal the ATMs located inside.

Sheriff Newell Normand reports that two separate burglaries occurred at two Brother's Food Marts in Metairie. The first incident happened at 3:24 a.m. on August 13 at the Brother's Food Mart at 3528 S I-10 Service Rd. In this incident, five black male subjects can been seen on the store's surveillance footage using a stolen pickup truck to crash through the store's window. Once inside, the men can then be seen placing the ATM into the back of pickup truck and fleeing.

Then on August 19 at 5 a.m., a second Brother's Food Mart, this one located at 4115 Airline Dr., was also burglarized in the same manner.

Officers patrolling the area were able to spot two suspects in a vehicle they believed may have been involved in the burglaries. The suspects, identified as D'Andre Johnson, 21, of Houston, and Treyvon McDonald, also from Houston, were questioned by investigators with Jefferson Parish. They reportedly admitted to investigators they participated in the Airline Dr. burglary. Both were arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of simple burglary and aggravated criminal damage, plus two counts each of auto theft.

Investigators are still trying to identify and locate the other three suspects. Anyone with information should call Detective David DeRoche at 504-364-5300 or call Crime Stoppers.

