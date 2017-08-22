WATCH LIVE: Tropical Trouble in the Gulf?

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
The system formerly known as Harvey is generating a lot of interest and an increased level of concern for residents along the Gulf Coast. While it's an unclassified tropical disturbance as of TuesdayMore >>
The system formerly known as Harvey is generating a lot of interest and an increased level of concern for residents along the Gulf Coast. While it's an unclassified tropical disturbance as of Tuesday afternoon, the remnants of Harvey located near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula are expected to redevelop over the next day or two over the southern Gulf of Mexico. FMore >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
One victim is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday evening.More >>
One victim is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday evening.More >>
FEMA has awarded more than $5 million to support local efforts to remove flood debris from the August 2016 flooding, replace emergency vehicles, and to repair schools damaged in the flood.More >>
FEMA has awarded more than $5 million to support local efforts to remove flood debris from the August 2016 flooding, replace emergency vehicles, and to repair schools damaged in the flood.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>