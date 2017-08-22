WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Steve Caparotta explains latest update on Hurricane Harvey

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., Harvey was located at 24.4 North, 93.6 West, or about 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts. It was currently moving north-northwest at 10 mph. The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be at 4 p.m.

Wind is always a concern with any approaching tropical system but the greatest threat is often storm surge and the potential for heavy rainfall.

GFS ensembles -- avg of 21 model members -- w/ remarkably big rain numbers..10"-15"+ from SE Tx-SW La...likely much higher in spots. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/TrDvHvdbCb — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 24, 2017

Late this week and through the weekend the biggest impacts will occur in Southeast Texas and portions of Southwest Louisiana. The official Harvey forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has it slowing significantly or even stalling inland, resulting in a prolonged stretch of heavy rains for areas in and around Corpus Christi up to Houston, TX.

While the heaviest rain would likely be closer to the track of the system, anything headed into Texas puts south Louisiana on the wetter side of the system.

In our part of the world over the next seven days, most weather model guidance indicate rain totals of 3" to 6" on average with some localized locations receiving higher amounts. But with a high level of uncertainty in the long range forecast track of Harvey, these totals could easily go higher especially if Harvey loops back out into the Gulf of Mexico and into South Louisiana by the middle of next week, or even if a few heavy rain bands set up in our region. For now the rain potential is what we'll be watching the closest.

It should also be noted that tornadoes are always a possibility with a landfalling tropical system, so we'll need to monitor that potential later this week and into the weekend. The outer bands that are somewhat removed from the center can often be more prolific at producing tornadoes.

