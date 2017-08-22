WATCH LIVE: Harvey prompts watches and warnings in Louisiana

On a mobile device? Click here for periodic live updates.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and West Baton Rouge Parishes until midnight.

A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday night, westbound lanes of I-10 were closed in Beaumont, Texas near Smith Rd. due to flooding. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

I-10 West is closed in Beaumont, Texas (near Smith Road) due to flooding. Traffic is advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 28, 2017

The center of Tropical Storm Harvey was re-emerging into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, and all eyes are on the storm while rain remains the primary concern for the WAFB area.

Harvey has moved out into the Gulf of Mexico and will be out there for at least a day or two before making a second landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border. The nightmare continues for southeast Texas and is now beginning for parts of southwest Louisiana, where rains are now reaching the 10” totals in some spots.

NEW: 4 PM advisory shows #Harvey w/ slightly stronger winds but not expected to intensify much more. Rain still the main issue. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/pIr3NTyOEB — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 28, 2017

Fortunately, Harvey is unlikely to strengthen much while over the water as some “dry air” is being pulled into the system from the west. While this is unlikely to be the end of Harvey, it will stop just about any opportunity for re-intensification.

For the WAFB viewing area, Harvey is expected to go inland far enough to the west to keep us out of the tropical storm wind field. For WAFB communities, the main weather story for Harvey through the week will be about the rainfall. The entire WAFB viewing area is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening.

The key for residents over the next three to four days will be linked to how quickly Harvey can move off to the north and out of Louisiana. The slower Harvey goes, the more likely the state is to be impacted by rain bands wrapping around Harvey's broader circulation.

While rain is the primary regional concern, isolated severe storms over the coming days cannot be ruled out. Most of the WAFB viewing area is also under a tornado watch until midnight as well, and additional tornado watches may be issued over the coming day or two.

Not only will some of those rain bands be prolific rainmakers, but embedded within those bands will be isolated thunderstorms capable of producing fast-moving tornadoes. A few tornado warnings have already been seen to the south of the Capital City today and especially in southwest Louisiana and more are expected moving into Thursday.

Great look at the center of Harvey diving deeper into the Gulf. I've got it moving SE at 8 mph last 3 hours. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/g0DWX1kOmN — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 28, 2017

The WAFB regional forecast is a wet one with rain a near certainty for Tuesday and Wednesday. As we get into Thursday and Friday, our guidance becomes divided, largely based upon the forward speed of Harvey as well as the potential impact of the “dry air” mentioned earlier. For the time being, however, we will stay with our regional rain estimates running from roughly 4” north of Baton Rouge upwards to 8” to 10” closer to the coast.

Those kinds of numbers will certainly produce some nuisance flooding and they are high enough that they could produce some minor flooding along some area rivers, streams, and bayous if the rains fall in the right spots.

Large Flash Flood Warning from W. St. Mary Parish through Lafayette to Opelousas. This related to rain band I showed in prior tweet. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/hNd6Ckl3HR — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 28, 2017

Due to life-threatening flooding in southeastern Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey, residents should stay where they are if it is safe and don't drive into flooded roads, officials advised.

As of 1 p.m., the center of circulation was near 28.6 North, 95.8 West, or about 40 miles east-northeast of Port O'Connor, Texas. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and it was moving to the east-southeast at about 3 mph. Forecasters said it was drifting near the Texas coast.

Tropical Storm Warning from Cameron westward. Tropical Storm Watch from Cameron to Intracoastal City. Rain still the main concern. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/Iaz6NhrYBF — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 28, 2017

The catastrophic flooding has prompted flash flood emergencies. The center is expected to continue moving slowly to the southeast throughout Monday and then make a slow northeastward shift Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The NHC said Harvey is expected to produce another 15 to 20 inches of rain through Friday over the upper Texas coast and into southwestern Louisiana. It added isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches over the upper Texas coast, including the Houston/Galveston metropolitan area.

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled. No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a news conference around noon to update Louisiana's citizens on the latest on the storm and the effects it could have on the state over the next few days. The governor is also expected to visit the Lake Charles area Monday.

Volume-wise, this has likely reached the rainfall that fell during Allison in June 2001, and it continues to rain, NWS said.

The problem with Harvey is that there are no controlling steering currents in the atmosphere to direct this storm. The way things look right now, don't be surprised to see Harvey continue to meander, or remain essentially stationary, for the next couple of days.

That lack of evident steering means that there remains a potential for Harvey to head into almost any direction, hence the NHC's "cone of uncertainty" that certainly looks more round than anything else. And "any direction" means that moving East and back into the Gulf - while not very likely - is not out of the question.

The rainfall experts with the NWS Weather Prediction Center are still hinting at rain event totals topping 30 inches in places.

