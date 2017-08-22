WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM: Meteorologist Steve Caparotte explains latest on TD Harvey the Gulf

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Tropical Depression Harvey in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to head toward Texas and then meander into early next week.

Model forecast tracks are pretty unanimous in taking Harvey toward the Texas coastline by the end of the week. However, it must be noted that with a system that has yet to develop a cohesive, closed center of circulation, uncertainty is higher than usual.

Wind is always a concern with a tropical system but the greatest threat may be heavy rainfall from late this week and through the weekend. There is some potential that Harvey will slow significantly or even stall once inland, resulting in a prolonged stretch of heavy rains. While the heaviest rain would likely be closer to the track of the system, anything headed into Texas puts south Louisiana on the wetter side of the system.

Most guidance is indicating rain totals of 3" to 6" on average in our part of the world over the next seven days, but those totals could easily go quite a bit higher should Harvey track closer to us or even if a few heavy rain bands set up in our region. The rain potential is what we'll be watching the closest.

It should also be noted that tornadoes are always a possibility with a landfalling tropical system, so we'll need to monitor that potential later this week and into the weekend. The outer bands that are somewhat removed from the center can often be more prolific at producing tornadoes.

Stay alert this week and follow the WAFB Storm Team on air, online, and on social media for continuous updates.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.