TS Harvey continues to pound Texas, likely to continue into next week

Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain.

Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.

For Louisiana, the question remains: "Will Harvey come our way?"

The problem with Harvey is that there are no controlling steering currents in the atmosphere to direct this storm. The way things look right now, don't be surprised to see Harvey continue to meander, or remain essentially stationary, for the next couple of days.

That lack of evident steering means that there remains a potential for Harvey to head into almost any direction, hence the NHC's "cone of uncertainty" that certainly looks more round than anything else. And "any direction" means that moving East and back into the Gulf - while not very likely - is not out of the question.

In the meantime, the story for Texas remains very ugly. Harvey could still be at or near tropical-storm strength right into Sunday afternoon.

Remember, an inland Harvey maintained "hurricane strength" for more than 12 hours.

The rainfall experts with the NWS Weather PRediction Center are still hinting at rain event totals topping 30 inches in places.

As of 7 p.m., the National Hurricane Center shows that Harvey is weaker in terms of wind and actually moving a little, at 2 mph. Heavy ran is still ongoing across southeast Texas with rain bands moving into Houston.

