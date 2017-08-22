Relentless torrential rains continue due to Harvey, forecasters say

On a mobile device? Click here for periodic live updates.

The National Hurricane Center has extended the Tropical Storm Warning from Morgan City westward. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been extended from Morgan City to Grand Isle.

Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.

SE Louisiana not going unscathed from #Harvey. At least 10 homes took on water in St. Charles Parish this morning. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/yRlpMyQiDM — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 29, 2017

Also just getting a report of at least 2 flooded homes in St. James Parish. #LAwx https://t.co/1VXTCvcBy1 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 29, 2017

As of 10 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 28.4 North, 94.3 West, or about 90 miles east-southeast of Port O'Connor, TX. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph with higher gusts. It was moving east-northeast at 3 mph.

Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes said at this stage, we can expect continued minor adjustments to Harvey's track ... and he wouldn't be surprised to see the forecast bring Harvey even a bit more to the east over the next 24 hours. With the NHC's projected landfall along the Louisiana coast roughly 24 hours out, keep in mind that the "average" track hour at 24 hours is roughly 40 miles.

However, at this point, the actual track doesn't matter much, at least for our area, Grymes added. For our area, winds are not going to be a big issue … it is mainly about the rain between now and Thursday. Yes, we will continue to have to watch for quick spin-up tornadoes and an occasional lightning-laden thunderstorm, but rain is the number one story.

New Flood Advisory issued for parts of Ascension & Livingston parishes...nuisance flooding possible. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/VCqPDIbRMh — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 29, 2017

According to Grymes, even though Harvey is likely to still be out over the water for another day, the "dry" air at mid/upper levels on Harvey's southern and eastern flanks - as well as persistent southwesterly shear - will keep Harvey from getting significantly stronger. Indeed, the current NHC forecast calls for no intensification: Grymes said he would not be surprised to see Harvey pick up another 5 mph before landfall ... but that seems to be the worst that it could do based on the current set-up.

That same "dry" air has been a blessing for our area, effectively cutting the regional rainfall totals by roughly half of what I had anticipated just 48 hours ago. However, this does not exclude the potential for some big, localized totals over the next 24 to 48 hours - even the NWS high-resolution models are still showing the potential for some impressive localized bull's-eyes of 3 inches to 5 inches in less than a day.

All that said, it looks like area rivers should remain below flood stage, Grymes said ... however, keep an eye on the Comite, Natalbany, and Tickfaw.

For decision-makers regarding Wednesday's weather, the unanswerable question is, "Where will the stronger rain bands set up?" Frankly, there is no way to answer that Tuesday ... or even more than a few hours ahead of time through the next 48 hours.

So be ready for another day of on-and-off rains for Wednesday and it likely gets a bit windy here, too. But as of Tuesday morning, we do not anticipate anything even close to sustained tropical-storm-force winds in our immediate area.

Radar estimating some isolated rain totals now topping 20" from #Harvey just SE of Lake Charles. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/j8Wlvhnk1O — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 29, 2017

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled. No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

