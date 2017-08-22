Louisiana facing possible heavy rain due to Tropical Depression Harvey

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
It's been one year since the historic flooding of August 2016. We will air replays of our special report Louisiana Rising: One Year Later on WAFB, Cox Cable Channel 9 and WBXH. You can also watch it online.More >>
It's been one year since the historic flooding of August 2016. We will air replays of our special report Louisiana Rising: One Year Later on WAFB, Cox Cable Channel 9 and WBXH. You can also watch it online.More >>
The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
Who Colored the Weather today?More >>
Photo galleries of major weather events.More >>
Photo galleries of major weather events.More >>