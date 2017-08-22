Landfall for Harvey expected during early morning hours Wednesday

On a mobile device? Click here for periodic live updates.

The National Hurricane Center released the following public advisory on Harvey at 10 p.m.:

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Harvey was located near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 93.6 West. Harvey is moving toward the northeast near 6 mph (9 km/h). A north- northeastward motion is expected later tonight and this general motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey is expected to move inland over the northwestern Gulf Coast within the tropical storm warning area early Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is anticipated before the center crosses the coast, but gradual weakening should begin thereafter. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

The NHC noted Harvey is still producing heavy rains over east Texas and southwest Louisiana. As of 10 p.m. the following warnings and watches were in effect:

Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Holly Beach to Morgan City

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Port Bolivar to west of Holly Beach

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Port O'Connor to Morgan City Louisiana

Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the NHC reported early Tuesday morning. In southern Louisiana, anywhere from 5-10 inches of rain is expected.

SE Louisiana not going unscathed from #Harvey. At least 10 homes took on water in St. Charles Parish this morning. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/yRlpMyQiDM — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 29, 2017

Also just getting a report of at least 2 flooded homes in St. James Parish. #LAwx https://t.co/1VXTCvcBy1 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 29, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes said at this stage, we can expect continued minor adjustments to Harvey's track. Additionally, he wouldn't be surprised to see the forecast bring Harvey even a bit more to the east over the next 24 hours. With the NHC's projected landfall along the Louisiana coast roughly 24 hours out, keep in mind that the "average" track hour at 24 hours is roughly 40 miles.

However, at this point, the actual track doesn't matter much, at least for our area, Grymes added. For our area, winds are not going to be a big issue, it is mainly about the rain between now and Thursday. Yes, we will continue to have to watch for quick spin-up tornadoes and an occasional lightning-laden thunderstorm, but rain is the number one story.

According to Grymes, even though Harvey is likely to still be out over the water for another day, the "dry" air at mid/upper levels on Harvey's southern and eastern flanks - as well as persistent southwesterly shear - will keep Harvey from getting significantly stronger. Indeed, the current NHC forecast calls for no intensification: Grymes said he would not be surprised to see Harvey pick up another 5 mph before landfall, but that seems to be the worst that it could do based on the current set-up.

That same "dry" air has been a blessing for our area, effectively cutting the regional rainfall totals by roughly half of what was anticipated just 48 hours ago. However, this does not exclude the potential for some big, localized totals over the next 24 to 48 hours - even the NWS high-resolution models are still showing the potential for some impressive localized bull's-eyes of 3 inches to 5 inches in less than a day.

All that said, it looks like area rivers should remain below flood stage, Grymes said. However, keep an eye on the Comite, Natalbany, and Tickfaw.

So be ready for another day of on-and-off rains for Wednesday and it likely gets a bit windy here, too. But as of Tuesday morning, we do not anticipate anything even close to sustained tropical-storm-force winds in our immediate area.

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled. No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

