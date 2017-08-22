Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Texas coast; weakens into Tropical Storm

On a mobile device? Click here for periodic live updates.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of Saturday morning, the storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The National Hurricane Center says catastrophic flooding is expected in that area due to heavy rainfall and storm surge. The eye of the storm made landfall about 30 miles east northeast of Corpus Christi and about 45 miles southwest of Port O'Connor. The National Hurricane Center released the following advisory at 10 p.m.:

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Harvey was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 97.0 West. Harvey has just made landfall on the Texas coast over the northern end of San Jose Island about 4 miles (6 km) east of Rockport. Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). The hurricane is expected to slow its forward motion and move slowly over southeastern Texas during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Harvey is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours while the center of Harvey is over southeastern Texas. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). A Texas Coastal Ocean Observing Network station at Aransas Pass recently reported sustained winds of 111 mph (178 km/h) and a wind gust of 131 mph (211 km/h). The minimum central pressure just reported by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 938 mb (27.70 inches).

At 6 p.m. Friday, Harvey was upgraded to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

A mandatory evacuation for Cameron Parish was issued Thursday at 7 p.m. The order is for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6 a.m. on Friday. It includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, and Big Lake. Residents who live in the parish and are prone to flooding are also advised to make evacuation preparations. For more information, call 337-775-7048.

Devastating impacts are headed to Texas, but the impacts from Hurricane Harvey remain uncertain for Louisiana.

Forecasters said Harvey is expected to produce 15 to 25 inches of rain over the middle and upper Texas coast through Wednesday, with isolated maximum amounts of more than 35 inches possible. They warn rains from Harvey will cause "devastating and life-threatening flooding."

Wind is always a concern with any approaching tropical system but the greatest threat is often storm surge and the potential for heavy rainfall.

Late this week and through the weekend, the biggest impacts will occur in southeast Texas and portions of southwest Louisiana. The official Harvey forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has it slowing significantly or even stalling inland, resulting in a prolonged stretch of heavy rains for areas in and around Corpus Christi up to Houston, TX.

While the heaviest rain would likely be closer to the track of the system, anything headed into Texas puts south Louisiana on the wetter side of the system.

In our part of the world over the next seven days, most weather model guidance indicate rain totals of 3" to 6" on average with some localized locations receiving higher amounts. But with a high level of uncertainty in the long range forecast track of Harvey, these totals could easily go higher especially if Harvey loops back out into the Gulf of Mexico and into south Louisiana by the middle of next week, or even if a few heavy rain bands set up in our region. For now the rain potential is what we'll be watching the closest.

It should also be noted that tornadoes are always a possibility with a landfalling tropical system, so we'll need to monitor that potential later this week and into the weekend. The outer bands that are somewhat removed from the center can often be more prolific at producing tornadoes.

