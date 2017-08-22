Harvey's center of circulation moves over SW Louisiana - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Harvey's center of circulation moves over SW Louisiana

Posted by WAFB Staff
Tropical Storm Harvey (Source: WAFB) Tropical Storm Harvey (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

At 7 a.m., the center of circulation was located near 30.2 North, 93.6 West, or about 25 miles west-northwest of Lake Charles. Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph and it was moving north at 9 mph.

Harvey made its third landfall around 4 a.m. Forecasters said flooding rains continue to douse southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Rain bands from Harvey extend to the Florida Panhandle.

The following warnings and watches are in effect:

  • Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Holly Beach to Morgan City
  • Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Port Bolivar to west of Holly Beach
  • Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Port O'Connor to Morgan City Louisiana

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled. No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

