Harvey weakens a little, moving faster, expected to make landfall early Wednesday

Parts of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana are still being deluged with heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast, forecasters said early Wednesday morning.

At 1 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 29.2 North, 93.5 West, or about 45 miles south-southwest of Cameron. Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph and it was moving northeast at 7 mph.

The following warnings and watches are in effect:

Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Holly Beach to Morgan City

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Port Bolivar to west of Holly Beach

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Port O'Connor to Morgan City Louisiana

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled. No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

