Harvey makes landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

Diane Deaton explains where #Harvey is going this morning and what you can expect as you head out the door. https://t.co/JQXjCQXFwc pic.twitter.com/XPThKpvxth — WAFBweather (@WAFBweather) August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Center of #Harvey spinning near Lake Charles after landfall near Cameron overnight. Devastating flooding ongoing in E. Texas. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/LV6bzkJxYY — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) August 30, 2017

This was the storm's third landfall. Forecasters said flooding rains continue to douse southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Rain bands from Harvey extend to the Florida Panhandle.

Incredible amounts of rainfall courtesy of "Harvey"; look at this graphic - 26" in 24 hours SE TX; pockets in SE LA pic.twitter.com/lBGTJvLJPR — WAFBweather (@WAFBweather) August 30, 2017

At 4 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 29.8 North, 93.4 West, or about 5 miles west of Cameron. Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph and it was moving north-northeast at 7 mph.

Harvey makes landfall near Cameron, LA. Locally: off and on rain today; limited flood and severe threat; expect breezy conditions. pic.twitter.com/qFovjLnA6o — WAFBweather (@WAFBweather) August 30, 2017

The following warnings and watches are in effect:

Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Holly Beach to Morgan City

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Port Bolivar to west of Holly Beach

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Port O'Connor to Morgan City Louisiana

#Beaumont (BPT) reporting 26.03" of rain .. on Tuesday! Yes .. a 1-day total, including 18.8" in 12 hours .. — Jay Grymes (@Jay_WAFB) August 30, 2017

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled. No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

