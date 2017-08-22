Flooding in SE TX, SW La. expected to worsen as Harvey continues to produce heavy rain

On a mobile device? Click here for periodic live updates.

Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.

Tornado Warning for Lafourche Parish until 06:00 AM Tue. — WAFBweather (@WAFBweather) August 29, 2017

As of 4 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 28.1 North, 94.8 West, or about 100 miles east-southeast of Port O'Connor, TX. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph with higher gusts. It was moving east at 3 mph.

Officials have closed I-10 West near Smith Road in Beaumont, TX due to flooding. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

I-10 West is closed in Beaumont, Texas (near Smith Road) due to flooding. Traffic is advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 28, 2017

A Flash Flood Watch was expanded Monday to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.

Harvey moved back into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and remained there Tuesday morning. It is expected to make landfall again near the Texas/Louisiana border. The nightmare continues for southeast Texas and is now beginning for parts of southwest Louisiana, where rains are now reaching the 10” totals in some spots.

Fortunately, Harvey is unlikely to strengthen much while over the water as some “dry air” is being pulled into the system from the west. While this is unlikely to be the end of Harvey, it will stop just about any opportunity for re-intensification.

For the WAFB viewing area, Harvey is expected to go inland far enough to the west to keep us out of the tropical storm wind field. For WAFB communities, the main weather story for Harvey through the week will be about the rainfall. The entire WAFB viewing area is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening.

The key for residents over the next few days will be linked to how quickly Harvey can move off to the north and out of Louisiana. The slower Harvey goes, the more likely the state is to be impacted by rain bands wrapping around Harvey's broader circulation.

While rain is the primary regional concern, isolated severe storms over the coming days cannot be ruled out. A tornado watch for the area ended at midnight, but additional tornado watches may be issued over the coming day or two.

Not only will some of those rain bands be prolific rainmakers, but embedded within those bands will be isolated thunderstorms capable of producing fast-moving tornadoes. A few tornado warnings were issued to the south of the Capital City on Monday, especially in southwest Louisiana, and more are expected moving into Thursday.

The WAFB regional forecast is a wet one with rain a near certainty for Tuesday and Wednesday. As we get into Thursday and Friday, our guidance becomes divided, largely based upon the forward speed of Harvey as well as the potential impact of the “dry air” mentioned earlier. For the time being, however, we will stay with our regional rain estimates running from roughly 4” north of Baton Rouge upwards to 8” to 10” closer to the coast.

Those kinds of numbers will certainly produce some nuisance flooding and they are high enough that they could produce some minor flooding along some area rivers, streams, and bayous if the rains fall in the right spots.

The NHC said Harvey is expected to produce another 15 to 20 inches of rain through Friday over the upper Texas coast and into southwestern Louisiana. It added isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches over the upper Texas coast, including the Houston/Galveston metropolitan area.

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled. No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

