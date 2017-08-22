Baton Rouge doctor performing new stroke prevention surgery

9News has learned a local developer has big plans for Baton Rouge's Shenandoah neighborhood. If the plans are approved, it will become the largest subdivision in East Baton Rouge Parish in recent history.More >>
One doctor in Baton Rouge is offering a surgery that he says could change the future of stroke prevention.More >>
A year after floodwaters ravaged much of the Baton Rouge area, the governor met with the new FEMA administrator Tuesday for well over an hour.More >>
The countdown is on for the new West Feliciana Hospital to open its doors in St. Francisville. The hospital will begin accepting patients Wednesday, August 30, but excitement there is already building.More >>
A woman is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
