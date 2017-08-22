LSU basketball coach Will Wade speaks at Denham Springs Athletic Assoc. meeting

LSU head basketball coach Will Wade captivated the entire room at Big Mike's Bar and Grill in Denham Springs Monday night.

Wade was there to address and entertain the Denham Springs Athletic Association at its monthly meeting.

The new head coach of the Tigers spoke about his efforts to change the culture and style of LSU basketball, recruiting tactics, and also found a way work in some jokes and a story about Van Halen.

ADDITIONAL VIDEO:

RAW: Will Wade in Denham Springs - Part 2

He was joined by Denham Springs native and former LSU star Tasmin Mitchell, who Wade hired back in April to be LSU's new director of player development.

