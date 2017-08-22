WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold press conference at 2:45 p.m.

The system formerly known as Harvey is generating a lot of interest and an increased level of concern for residents along the Gulf Coast. While it's an unclassified tropical disturbance as of TuesdayMore >>
Authorities are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured, including a toddler, according to reports.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish.More >>
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - scattered rain/storms; high of 92°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a lingering isolated shower possible; a low of 76°
WEDNESDAY: Scattered mainly PM showers/storms; 50% coverage - a high of 92°
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
