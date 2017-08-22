WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold press conference at 2:45 p.m.

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference when it begins

Gov. John Bel Edwards welcomed Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long to Louisiana to discuss the state’s ongoing recovery from the March 2016 and August 2016 historic floods that left 56 of Louisiana’s 64 Parishes under a federal disaster declaration.

During Tuesday's meeting, Gov. Edwards and state officials will discuss the state’s preparations for potential flooding in the New Orleans area while the city undergoes pumping station repairs.

Following the meeting, Gov. Edwards and Administrator Long will hold a media availability. It is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. We will livestream it when it begins here and on the WAFB Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.