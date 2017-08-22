Flood survivor warmly recalls past year of 'country living'

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
Authorities with the Burglary Division of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for several men, who are accused of robbing two convenience stores by crashing a stolen pickup truck into the stores to steal the ATMs located inside.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference when it begins Gov. John Bel Edwards welcomed Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long to Louisiana to discuss the state’s ongoing recovery from the March 2016 and August 2016 historic floods that left 56 of Louisiana’s 64 Parishes under a federal disaster declaration. During Tuesday's meeting, Gov. Edwards and state officials will discuss the state’s preparations for...More >>
WAFB's News Operations Manager shares the story of living in the "country" over the past year due to losing his home in the August 2016 flood.More >>
Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, officials with the Ruston Police Department arrested a man wanted in a shooting that left one woman dead and a 1-year-old child injured.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
