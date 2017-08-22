Authorities in north La. search for man wanted in deadly shooting that also injured 1-year-old

Authorities are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured, including a toddler, according to reports.

KNOE-TV in Monroe reported Frank Stringfellow, 38, is wanted by the Ruston Police Department for the shooting death of Shakena Hampton, 35. It added Doris Hampton, 54, and a 1-year-old child suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

According to KNOE, investigators said five children were in the home at the time of the shooting and that Stringfellow is the father of three of them.

Anyone with information about Stringfellow is urged to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.

