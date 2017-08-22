LSU's Guice, Key named to AP Preseason All-American First Team

LSU running back Derrius Guice and linebacker Arden Key have been named to the Associated Press Pre-Season All-American First Team.
Guice shared first team honors with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Key was named first team along with Iowa's Josey Jewell and Washington's Azeem Victor.
Conference breakdown for the first team:
ACC: 7
SEC: 5
Big Ten: 4
Pac-12: 4
Big 12: 3
American: 1
Independent: 1
Preseason accolades for Guice:
Preseason All-SEC First Team
2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List
2017 Maxwell Award Watch List
2017 Paul Hornung Award Watch List
2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team
Sports Illustrated 2017 Preseason All-America First-Team
Preseason accolades for Key:
Preseason All-SEC First Team
2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
2017 Butkus Watch List
2017 Maxwell Award Watch List
2017 Bednarik Award Watch List
2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team
Sports Illustrated 2017 Preseason All-America First-Team
