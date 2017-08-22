FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Rain/Storms

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - scattered rain/storms; high of 92°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a lingering isolated shower possible; a low of 76°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered mainly PM showers/storms; 50% coverage - a high of 92°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- So far, it’s been a quiet but steamy summer day throughout the viewing area; temperatures started out generally in the lower 70°s; overall, much closer to what the early morning low should be in mid/late August

- The only areas of rain - thus far - still along the coastal waters/communities; however, we’re expecting more activity Wednesday afternoon - primarily during the mid to late afternoon hours …

- While we’re not looking at an outbreak of severe weather, there is the potential for a few strong storms to develop … case in point, just like the storm that developed early Monday evening near False River!



- We’ll be consistent with daytime highs in the lower 90°s through the end of the week; likewise, we’ll keep at least at 40% - 50% coverage of rain/storms in the forecast through Friday …

- The final weekend in August is anticipated to be a bit cooler (highs in the upper 80°s); but perhaps just as wet as over recent weekends (40% - 50% rain/storms)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 22:

High Tide: 1:19 p.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 9:31 p.m. +0.6

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 22 … 100° (1980); 61° (1961)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 22 … 93°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:36 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:39 p.m.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The remnants of "Harvey" are forecast to redevelop over the course of the next few days … environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development when the remnants move off the Yucatan Peninsula and over the Bay of Campeche Wednesday night. A tropical depression is expected to form over the SW Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday or Thursday … formation chance the next two days: 70% … formation chance the next 5 days: 90%.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.