Investigators report suspect shot himself after chase on I-10

A suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading law enforcement on a chase Monday evening, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police identified him as Jason Hill, 37, of Texas City, Texas. Tpr. Brooks David with LSP Troop I said the chase started in Iberville Parish.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported there was a felony warrant for Hill out of Texas and some agency spotted the vehicle he was driving on I-10 West.

IPSO said its deputies got behind Hill and followed him into St. Martin Parish. They added troopers were able to lay spikes near the St. Martin Parish-Lafayette Parish line.

According to deputies, two of the vehicle’s tires went out and they tried to get Hill out when they heard a single gunshot. Troopers reported Hill died at the scene.

LSP Troop I is now leading the investigation.

