Bond set over $3 million for man accused of Sunday's crime spree

Jon Michael Mauldwin’s bond has just been set at $3,850,000.

Mauldwin, 26 of Port Barre, is accused of an early morning crime spree that started in St. Landry Parish on Sunday around 2 a.m. Authorities said Mauldwin’s car broke down on Hwy 190 in St. Landry Parish and he allegedly broke into a nearby home. He’s accused of then forcing the homeowner at gunpoint to drive him to the LaExpress in Livonia. Police said Mauldwin also shot at the man he allegedly kidnapped as he was driving Mauldwin to Livonia, but the man was not injured.

Once at the LaExpress in Livonia, police said he went inside and attempted to arm rob the cashier and allegedly shot at the cashier, barely missing. That’s when police said Mauldwin ran out and shot at two Livonia police officers, but missed and then fled to a home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

At that home, police said Mauldwin held up two women, allegedly tried to rape them, until one woman’s boyfriend was able to take Mauldwin down and hold him till police arrived.

Mauldwin is facing several charges from two agencies so far, with possible charges pending from St. Landry Parish.

Livonia Police Department: $3,300,000

2 counts attempted first degree murder of a police officer ($2 million)

1 count attempted first degree murder ($1 million)

1 count armed robbery ($100,000)

1 count possession of firearm by a convicted felon ($100,000)

1 count attempted first degree rape

1 count home invasion

1 count aggravated battery (combined bail on last 3 charges = $100,000)

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office: $550,000

1 count aggravated assault with a firearm

1 count aggravated criminal damage to property

1 count possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Mauldwin was appointed a public defender to defend him.

