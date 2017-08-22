LSU set to officially welcome Mike VII

LSU announced it will hold an official welcome event Tuesday afternoon for Mike VII.

Officials said it will be held right outside the Tiger Habitat at 4:30 p.m.

They added the first 250 students to present their tiger card receive a commemorative Mike VII t-shirt.

Several university officials will speak at the event.

