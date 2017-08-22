LSU set to officially welcome Mike VII - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU set to officially welcome Mike VII

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU announced it will hold an official welcome event Tuesday afternoon for Mike VII.

Officials said it will be held right outside the Tiger Habitat at 4:30 p.m.

They added the first 250 students to present their tiger card receive a commemorative Mike VII t-shirt.

Several university officials will speak at the event.

