LSU officially welcomes Mike VII - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU officially welcomes Mike VII

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Mike VII (Source: WAFB) Mike VII (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU held an official welcome event Tuesday afternoon for Mike VII. However, part of the event was postponed due to rain.

The event, which was scheduled to be held right outside the Tiger Habitat at 4:30 p.m., was postponed due to rain in the area.

They added the first 250 students to present their tiger card receive a commemorative Mike VII t-shirt.

Several university officials will speak at the event.

RELATED: It's official! LSU introduces Mike VII

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly