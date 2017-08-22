LSU officially welcomes Mike VII

LSU held an official welcome event Tuesday afternoon for Mike VII. However, part of the event was postponed due to rain.

The event, which was scheduled to be held right outside the Tiger Habitat at 4:30 p.m., was postponed due to rain in the area.

Due to rain, the welcome #MikeVII event has been postponed to a later date. More details to come. ???? — LSU (@lsu) August 22, 2017

They added the first 250 students to present their tiger card receive a commemorative Mike VII t-shirt.

Several university officials will speak at the event.

