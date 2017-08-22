OUR TURN: Local Commitment

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than those big national cable outlets?

That’s because of our LOCAL commitment to bring you important news, severe weather warnings, and other information about the place you call home. We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the Baton Rouge area. Unfortunately, there’s a danger the DirecTV system is about to drop us - and break that critical link to our viewers.

We are currently working hard to make sure DirecTV customers continue to have access to WAFB without interruption, but there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. And remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at WAFB.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and Amazon Fire and also available through other local providers.

To find out more information and how you may be able to help, CLICK HERE.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.