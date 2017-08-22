Man arrested on obstruction charge in girlfriend's death now charged with murder

A new and more serious charge has been filed against a man arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ollie Selders, 37, of Independence, is now charged with murder in the shooting death of Letisha Rheams, 27, also of Independence.

"Looking at the evidence, it is now clear to detectives working this case that Ollie Selders is to blame for the death of Letisha Rheams," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a written release.

Ard added witnesses put the suspect alone in the home with the victim at the time of her death. He also said medical experts reported her gunshot wound could not have been self-inflicted.

"We also learned during our investigation that Rheams was in the process of ending her long-term relationship with the suspect," Ard explained.

Selders is now charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $150,000.

Deputies reported they were called out to a medical emergency on Selders Lane on June 27. Investigators said Rheams was found on the front porch of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

According to officials, Rheams was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Selders was initially booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on an obstruction of justice charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

