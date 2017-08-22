Man arrested on obstruction charge in girlfriend's death now charged with murder

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning that left one person dead. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Terrance Davis, 33.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ollie Selders, 37, of Independence, is now charged with murder in the shooting death of Letisha Rheams, 27, also of Independence.More >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
