EBRSO responds to early morning shooting

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Yorkfield Drive, which is off O’Neal Lane just south of South Harrells Ferry Road, around 3 a.m.

According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired and they believe one person was shot.

A news crew is on the scene to gather additional details.

