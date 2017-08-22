EBRSO investigates reported shooting

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Yorkfield Drive, which is off O’Neal Lane just south of South Harrells Ferry Road, around 3 a.m.

According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired and they believe one person was shot.

EBRSO has not confirmed any information about the possible shooting.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.