EBRSO investigates deadly shooting off O'Neal Lane

Yorkfield Drive in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Terrance Davis, 33.

Deputies said it happened on Yorkfield Drive, which is off O’Neal Lane just south of South Harrells Ferry Road, around 3:15 a.m.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman with EBRSO, said Davis was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

