Students experience solar eclipse through their sense of touch

Thousands gathered around the capital region for the partial solar eclipse, but some students got a different view.

“I can’t see anything,” said Chloe Ashford, a student at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired.

Until now, the eclipse is something she’s only studied in science class. Chloe's been blind since she was eight years old.

Teacher Ganetta Savoy is helping make sense of it all by covering heat lamps and letting her students experience the effects of the solar eclipse through their sense of touch.

“I can still feel part of the heat on the part of my hand that is not covered,” Chloe said. “When it is covered, the temperature is lowered.”

In Kindergarten classes, the students learn by using pieces of art. Moving one paper disc in front of the other simulates the effects of the eclipse.

The students use all of their senses to experience nature’s wonder, and in the process, learn something about themselves.

“I learned that I can be out here enjoying the same things that the rest of everybody here can,” said Chloe. “That is humbling.”

After all, it is that sense of wonder that drew us all outside, isn’t it?

