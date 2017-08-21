Voter registration week begins Aug. 21

Secretary of State Tom Schedler is joining registrars of voters across the state the week of Aug. 21-25, 2017 to host Voter Registration Week activities aimed at registering eligible citizens to vote. The next regularly scheduled election in Louisiana is the Statewide Special and Open/Orleans Municipal Parochial Primary on Oct. 14, 2017.

“Registering to vote is a right we should all cherish, and we’ve made it quick and easy to do so,” said Secretary of State Tom Schedler. “While this year is a slow election cycle for many communities, Louisiana will be electing a state treasurer this fall as well as hosting many local elections, propositions and constitutional amendments on the ballot. The first step in participating in government is to make sure you’re registered to vote and if not, now is a great time to do it. Then on Election Day it’s easy to GeauxVote!”

Louisiana was one of the first states in the nation to implement an easy, convenient online voter registration portal. Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the convenience of their home or office..

Residents of Louisiana can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when they apply for/renewing their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices. Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application at, or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

To register and vote in Louisiana individuals must:

Be a U.S. citizen;

Be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election to vote;

Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony;

Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

Be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote;

Complete the process at least 20 days prior to an election if registering online or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail.

For a complete listing of activities in individual parishes, click here.

Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application below, or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.