Death of infant still being investigated after coroner rules death a homicide

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has classified the death of an 8-month-old child as a homicide. Police say the case remains an open investigation.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, Bryaneisha Washington-Dixon died on Wednesday, May 17, from blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

Although the initial report did show trauma as the cause of death, the case was not classified as a homicide until last week.

The final autopsy report shows the contributing factor to the cause of death was an elevated level of Bromopheniramine, which is an over the counter drug used to treat runny nose, sneezing, itching, and watery eyes caused by allergies, the common cold, or the flu.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that the case is being investigated, but did not provide any additional information. They did say that no charges have been filed at this time.

The information from the autopsy has also been turned over to the District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.