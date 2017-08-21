Death of infant still being investigated after coroner rules death a homicide

Secretary of State Tom Schedler is joining registrars of voters across the state the week of Aug. 21-25, 2017 to host Voter Registration Week activities aimed at registering eligible citizens to vote.More >>
On the same day Mike VII made his big public debut on campus, a neighboring gift store debuted a new line of merchandise in his honor.More >>
Investigators are looking into the death of an 8-month-old child.More >>
A bicyclist has died after state police say he sustained injuries during a crash four days prior.More >>
A judge has reversed the 2015 termination of a former Scotlandville Magnet High principal. Judge William Morvant made the ruling Monday morning, which reverses the termination of Dr. Calvin Nicholas.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
A New Orleans-based rapper who is wanted in connection with an assault surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon in Shreveport. AuthoritiesMore >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
The Greenville Health System is welcoming babies into the world on a particularly special day.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
Mike VII has officially been chosen. Dr. David Baker with the LSU Vet School confirmed "Harvey" is the new Mike the Tiger.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
