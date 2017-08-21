Bicyclist dies from injuries sustained in St. Mary Parish crash

Note: This is not the actual bike from the crash

A bicyclist has died after state police say he sustained injuries during a crash four days prior.

On August 17, 2017 shortly after 6:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on LA 83 at Glenco School Road in St. Mary Parish.

According to authorities, the operator of the bicycle, David Maxie, 58, of Franklin sustained critical injuries in the crash.

The initial investigation by state police showed the crash happened as Maxie was traveling southbound on LA 83 near the centerline on his bicycle. At the same time, a 25-year-old driver from Baldwin was also traveling southbound on LA 83 in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

As the driver approached Maxie from behind, the front of his vehicle struck Maxie and his bicycle, state police say.

Authorities say at the time of the crash, Maxie was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle did not have the required white light on the front of the bicycle or red light on the rear. The bicycle was also missing its reflector's, officials,say.

Maxie sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to authorities, Sultan was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash but a toxicology sample was taken from Maxie and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis - standard in crash fatalities. Sultan voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test and his results indicated he was not impaired, state police say.

According to reports from state police, On August 20, Troop I was notified by medical personnel, Maxie died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police say crash remains under investigation.

