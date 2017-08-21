LSU football assistant coaches hold post-practice press conference

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has put the brakes on the long-awaited tram link BR plan, deciding not to take advantage of a window to apply for federal funds in September to get the ball rolling on the $170 million project.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has put the brakes on the long-awaited tram link BR plan, deciding not to take advantage of a window to apply for federal funds in September to get the ball rolling on the $170 million project.More >>
On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.More >>
On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.More >>
Thousands gathered around the capital region for the partial solar eclipse, but some students got a different view.More >>
Thousands gathered around the capital region for the partial solar eclipse, but some students got a different view.More >>
Baton Rouge and the metro area joined a nation in wonder at of the marvels of the universe.More >>
Baton Rouge and the metro area joined a nation in wonder at of the marvels of the universe.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Military officials have identified the five aviators who were on board a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off Oahu's North Shore last Tuesday.More >>
Military officials have identified the five aviators who were on board a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off Oahu's North Shore last Tuesday.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>