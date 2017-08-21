Top Broome official resigns amid 9NEWS Investigations

A top deputy in Mayor Sharon’s Weston Broome’s administration, who is tied to controversial BRAVE contracts, has resigned.

His resignation follows weeks of investigative reporting by WAFB 9NEWS.



Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. James Gilmore submitted his resignation Monday morning, effective September 1st.

Gilmore was the person who lined up a contract with the city-parish and former rapper Arthur Reed (aka Silky Slim).



Reed recently said he believed the gunman who ambushed law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last year had delivered “justice”. Reed was to be paid $9,800 from federal BRAVE program funding for him to teach children to respect police. However, the contract was cancelled shortly after the WAFB 9NEWS investigative team filed a public records request seeking more information on the contract.



Gilmore also arranged multiple other BRAVE contracts with other individuals, records show.



In his resignation letter, Gilmore tells Broome the serving as her Assistant Chief Administrative Officer “has afforded me the opportunity to serve citizens of our parish in ways I could only have dreamed.” “I have decided to pursue private sector opportunities that will allow me to utilize my skills in a capacity that aligns my career goals. I love this city, and will continue to be civically and politically engaged on issues that move us forward. Again, thanks for the opportunity,” he said.

