LPSO: 4 face charges in connection with multiple 'unlocked' vehicle burglaries

Four people accused of pulling on car door handles in a Livingston Parish neighborhood are facing multiple counts of burglary.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Davyn Richard, 20, of Prairieville; Christian Hutchcraft, 19, of St. Amant; Alexis Sahr, 18, of Gonzales; and an unnamed juvenile were arrested.

Investigators said deputies were called out Friday to a burglary in progress on Pleasant Knoll Drive in the Forest Ridge subdivision in Denham Springs.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, witnesses were able to give deputies details about the suspects and their vehicle, which allowed deputies to “quickly piece this case together.”

He added the four suspects have been linked to multiple “unlocked” vehicle burglaries in the subdivision. Anyone who believes they were targeted and have not reported it the LPSO is urged to call 225-686-2241.

Officials said Richard and the juvenile are charged with nine counts of simple burglary, while Hutchcraft and Sahr are charged with nine counts of principal to simple burglary.

“Detectives learned that the suspects traveled to Livingston Parish for the sole purpose of burglarizing vehicles,” Ard said in a written release. “They were specifically searching for cash from unlocked vehicles. Right now, we can tie this crew to nine cases. More charges are possible.”

Ard added detectives are still looking into items taken from unlocked vehicles in the Stone Hill and Lake at Gray’s Creek subdivisions.

LPSO would also like home surveillance video that shows other burglaries across the parish.

