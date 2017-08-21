Police investigating body found near downtown park

A body was found Monday morning near a park located in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a caller reported the body at roughly 11:30 p.m. It was found near Spanish Town Rd. and N. 14th Street.

Investigators are currently examining the situation to determine whether or not foul play is suspected.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has been called to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.