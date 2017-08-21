Judge reverses 2015 termination of Dr. Calvin Nicholas, former Scotlandville High principal

A judge has reversed the 2015 termination of a former Scotlandville Magnet High principal.

Judge William Morvant made the ruling Monday morning, which reverses the termination of Dr. Calvin Nicholas.

Nicholas was fired for using a stick to break up a fight. Nicholas said he DID use a stick to break up a fight that broke out on Aug. 31, 2015 at Scotlandville Magnet High. Video of the incident shows Nicholas using the stick on a student.

The lawyer for Nicholas filed an appeal with the 19th Judicial District Court on Nov. 18, 2015.

On Nov. 11, 2015, a retired judge who served as a hearing officer ruled in favor of the school board, agreeing with East Baton Rouge Superintendent Warren Drake's decision to fire Nicholas.

The school board has always said Nicholas violated policy that strictly states no corporal punishment.

