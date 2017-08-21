FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, slim rain chances

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny AM; partly cloudy PM - 20% - 30% rain; a high of 91°

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - mild, a low of 76°

TUESDAY: A few clouds - 30% rain coverage; a high of 92°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Solar Eclipse Monday - “partial” for our part of the world - a few clouds as of mid-morning but hopefully, significant cloud cover and/or convection holds off until mid to late afternoon …

- The eclipse began at 11:54 a.m. - the peak (about 75% - 80% of the sun blocked out) will occur at 1:26 p.m. - ending at 2:54 pm

- HRRR model indicates a few spotty showers possible shortly after noon into early afternoon … by 3 p.m. increasing cloudiness and a bit more in the way of scattered shower activity (30% coverage)

- We’ll keep temperatures in the upper 80°s prior to noon - then a few degrees lower during the partial eclipse itself - ending up with a high topping out (late afternoon) in the lower 90°s

- Then, after the eclipse - we’re looking at slightly increasing coverage regarding returning showers/storms … 30% Tuesday; 40% Wednesday; 50% Thursday …

- At this point in time, “another” possible wet weekend is coming up (in fact, the last weekend in August!) … anywhere from a 30% - 50% possibility Saturday and Sunday

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR AUGUST 21:

High Tide: 12:26 p.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 9:20 p.m. +0.4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR August 21 … 102° (1921); 63° (1946)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR August 21 … 93°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:35 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:40 p.m.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

1. The remnants of TS Harvey - some development of what’s left of this Tropical Storm is still possible before it reaches the coast of Belize or the Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday. The disturbance is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche early Wednesday, where environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive for redevelopment. Formation chance through the next 5 days - 80% (high)

2. Trough of low pressure, near the southeastern and central Bahamas, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms …environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development of this system during the next 5 - 40% (medium)

